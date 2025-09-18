Dehradun cloudburst: Seven dead from Moradabad; five of them kin

Among the several dead after a cloudburst and heavy overnight rain in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Tuesday, seven are from a Moradabad village in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. Kin of the people from Moradabad’s Mudhiya Jain who died after heavy rain and a cloudburst in Dehradun (HT)

Five of the seven individuals who had gone to Dehradun for work are from the same family. Their bodies reached their native Mudhiya Jain on Wednesday.

The seven people were among those who were caught in a sudden flood after a cloudburst hit the Tons River near Vikas Nagar early Tuesday morning. The surge of water swept away a tractor-trolley carrying 14 workers, 12 of whom were from Moradabad and two from Sambhal. Two others sustained injuries in the incident.

The bodies that were recovered are of Harcharan Singh, his wife Somwati, son Horam, and Horam’s wife Reena. Harcharan’s other son, Rajkumar, was still missing and feared dead. “We had never imagined that such a disaster could happen,” recounted Harcharan’s daughter, Kavita.

The entire village, located about 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters, has plunged into despair. Most households have kept their kitchens cold, and waves of sobbing echo through the streets.

The district magistrate of Moradabad, Anuj Singh, and senior superintendent of police Satpal Antil were present in the village, offering support and ensuring that arrangements for the last rites were being handled.

Disaster response teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration continued to search for the missing.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. He also directed officials to assist in sending the deceased to their hometowns, and to provide support for the final rituals.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Kumar confirmed the scale of the disaster and assured the affected families of full administrative support. “This is a heartbreaking incident, and we are committed to standing with the victims at every step,” he said.