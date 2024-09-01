Delay in joint replacement surgery increases complications: Experts

LUCKNOW: Delay in getting joint replacement surgery done not only increased complications but also the cost for patients, said experts at the ‘10th UPOA Arthroplasty course-2024’ organised on Sunday. The ‘10th UPOA Arthroplasty course-2024 being inaugurated on Sunday. (Sourced)

“In cases of both first time joint replacement and revision replacement surgery , if there is unwarranted delay the complications at the time of surgery increase. They only add to time taken for recovery hence it is advised to get timely surgery done for best results,” said Prof Ashish Kumar, HoD orthopaedic surgery at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), talking to the media at the course conference.

Director AIIMS, Bhopal Prof Ajay who was guest of honour, said joint replacement surgery done in time improved quality of life for a longer time. Dr Mayank Mahendra and Dr Sanjiv Kumar, the organising secretaries coordinated the scientific sessions.

“One big benefit of getting timely surgery is that damage to other body joints does not take place . If one of the knee joints is damaged and surgery is delayed, the other joint also gets damaged soon,” said Dr Anoop Agrawal, also guest of honour in the programme.

Prof Kumar said, “The government has included such surgeries in the Ayushman Bharat scheme and it covers the cost of surgery well. The benefit of this scheme is being taken by a lot of patients, including those going for revision surgery.”

During the day, several sessions were conducted and expert speakers shared the advances in surgical methods and also the benefit of various techniques used in replacement surgeries. Participants came from all over Uttar Pradesh and other states.