Delayed by traffic congestion, finance executive collapses at Lucknow airport, dies

A 46-year-old finance executive died after collapsing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow late on Friday, officials said on Sunday. Police have said the cause of death of the man who collapsed at Lucknow airport will be confirmed after the autopsy report. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Anup Kumar Pandey, employed with a multinational beverage corporation, suddenly fell ill in the airport’s parking area shortly after arriving to board a flight to Delhi. Airport staff rushed him to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Initial findings suggest a heart attack, but the exact cause will be confirmed after the autopsy report,” said Sarojini Nagar station house officer Ramdev Ram Prajapati. The autopsy was conducted on Sunday.

According to officials, Pandey left Kanpur for Lucknow by car but was delayed due to traffic congestion on the route to the airport.

Pandey, originally from Kalyanpur in Kanpur, was living in Bengaluru with his wife, son and daughter. He had travelled to Kanpur five days earlier to attend a cremation ceremony.

The family said the fear of missing his flight caused significant stress, and he was rushing inside the airport when his condition deteriorated, causing him to collapse. Police said Pandey was going to board an Air India flight and not IndiGo, which has been hit by a spate of cancellations in recent days.

“At about 10:10 hrs, a passenger named Anup Kumar Pandey, travelling by flight AI-1821, Lucknow to Delhi, suddenly lay down on the ground. The family was informed, and the post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday after his relatives reached Lucknow,” said ACP Krishna Nagar Rajneesh Verma.

According to the family, he was scheduled to return to Bengaluru via Delhi on the 10.30pm flight.

Police arrived at the spot soon after and initiated legal formalities.

His brother Anil, who arrived from Kanpur, was present during the post-mortem.

With frequent flight cancellations over the weekend, Pandey’s wife and children are travelling from Bengaluru to Lucknow by road.