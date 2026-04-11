: Denmark ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. Denmark ambassador to India calls on CM Yogi, discusses investment opportunities

During the meeting, both sides held extensive and positive discussions regarding investment, technological cooperation, and potential partnerships across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister stated, “Uttar Pradesh is today one of the fastest growing economies in the country, offering a transparent policy environment, strong law and order, and modern infrastructure for investors.”

The CM invited Danish companies to invest in the state and assured that the government is committed to providing all necessary support, simplified procedures, and a secure investment environment to every investor.

The chief minister emphasized that partnerships with Denmark in sectors such as Defense Corridor, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, water management, skill development, infrastructure development, and healthcare would be highly beneficial.

The ambassador referred to the wide investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and expressed particular interest in the Defense Corridor. He stated that Denmark has rich experience in the defense sector, and Danish companies are keen to invest and collaborate technologically in this domain in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting opportunities in clean energy collaboration, the ambassador said, the Uttar Pradesh government is actively promoting solar energy, waste-to-energy, and hydrogen technologies. He indicated strong potential for active participation of Danish companies in these sectors.

Referring to cooperation in water management, the ambassador informed the CM, “A project related to river rejuvenation and water purification is underway in collaboration with IIT (BHU), and he will soon visit Varanasi in this regard.”

The ambassador also identified education and skill development as important areas of cooperation, stating that Denmark’s involvement could promote knowledge transfer and skill enhancement. Considering the growing global demand in the elderly healthcare sector, he expressed interest in connecting Uttar Pradesh’s youth with international opportunities by providing language training and necessary skills.

He further highlighted agriculture and food processing as key areas of collaboration, stating that joint efforts in agri-technology, food processing, and supply chain management could promote sustainable agriculture and value-added food products.