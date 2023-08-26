U.P.: Special stamp on “Culture Unites All” campaign under G20 released in Varanasi

The department of posts released a customised ‘My Stamp’ on Culture Working Group (CWG) during G20 culture ministers’ meeting at Varanasi on Saturday. Postmaster general, Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav presented the first set of stamps to Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy. The special stamp was released in the presence of Union ministers G Kishan Reddy (Centre), Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi in Varanasi on August 26. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The stamp was released in the presence of Union minister of state (MoS) for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal; Union MoS for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi; secretary, ministry of culture, Govind Mohan; director general, ASI, Kishore K. Basa and cultural ministers of various countries.

Reddy, while appreciating the stamp, said, “A stamp offers a visual anecdote of the sender country to the recipients, facilitating a cultural exchange and establishing cultural context. This stamp is an idea motif to represent the vision of “Culture Unites All” campaign under the culture track of the G20. As an iconic cultural symbol, this stamp is an effort to strengthen our cultural spirit and tie global relations together.”

Postmaster general Krishna Kumar Yadav said, “My Stamp is a tribute to the campaign celebrating the power of culture in fostering collaboration and mutual respect through its thoughtfully crafted design and symbolism. Based on the theme ‘Culture Unites All’, 5,000 sheets, including these 60,000 customised stamps, have been printed.”

“The ‘Culture Unites All’ stamp has been crafted as a distinctive emblem. On the left side, Warli art figurines in white, against terracotta backdrop, the color of earth. United in a circle, the figures pose joining hands, indicating strength and interconnectedness. Adjacent to it on the right, a circle of indigo with a swirl of white alluding to circularity, reflecting the eco centric concepts of reduce, reuse and recycle. On the whole, this thoughtful design spotlights the idea of ‘Culture for Life’, (lifestyle for environment) for a cleaner, greener and bluer future for all,” Yadav said.

