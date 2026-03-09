Despite ban, roads outside liquor shops in Lucknow serve as open drinking zones

Public drinking outside model and composite liquor shops during night hours continues unabated across several areas of the state capital, highlighting lapses in enforcement by the state excise department and inconsistent monitoring by other authorities. People consuming liquor on a roadside near Meerabai Marg in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

A ground visit by Hindustan Times on Friday and Saturday across multiple locations found people openly consuming alcohol on roadsides and in public spaces near liquor outlets despite clear rules prohibiting public drinking.

The inspection revealed that areas outside several liquor shops have effectively turned into roadside drinking spots, while nearby open spaces have become informal drinking zones. In many cases, groups of people stood with glasses and beer bottles in their hands, occupying parts of the road and adjoining spaces without any visible enforcement by authorities.

During a visit to Vibhuti Khand, particularly along the road leading towards Mantri Awas crossing, people were seen gathering outside a model liquor shop and openly consuming alcohol on both sides of the road. Several individuals stood in small groups holding glasses filled with liquor while vehicles continued to pass through the busy stretch. Despite the public nature of the activity, no officials were present to monitor or curb the violations.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Viraj Khand, where a portion of an LDA parking area has gradually turned into a drinking spot for people purchasing liquor from nearby outlets. Groups of individuals were seen standing near parked vehicles and consuming alcohol openly. Residents said such activities have become common in the area during evenings and weekends.

Along the road leading towards Newberry Road, a few metres from the UP excise department headquarters, another composite liquor shop appeared to have created a corner space beside the outlet where customers gathered and consumed beer openly on the roadside, turning the stretch into an informal drinking zone.

In Aliganj, the situation appeared even more organised. At an LDA market, a composite liquor shop has set up a shaded space where customers stand and consume alcohol.

According to rules, composite liquor shops are not permitted to allow customers to consume alcohol on the premises. Model shops can serve liquor only in a separate designated area after obtaining permission from the department. However, the continued presence of such spaces near shops indicates poor monitoring by enforcement agencies.

At intervals, the police conduct drives against open drinking and issue challans to violators in different parts of the city. However, residents and shopkeepers claim such enforcement has been irregular, allowing the problem to persist at multiple locations.

When Hindustan Times had earlier highlighted the issue, the department conducted inspections and submitted a report to Lucknow district excise officer Karunendra Singh. Officials had then issued warnings to liquor shop operators and imposed challans on violators.

When contacted, Lucknow district excise officer Karunendra Singh said checking drives would be conducted and necessary action taken against violators.

However, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Bablu Kumar insisted that challans were issued against violators across various zones at regular intervals.