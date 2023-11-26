Destination marketing: IIM Lucknow students undertake heritage walk for tourism cause

More than 40 students of destination marketing course at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) undertook a heritage walk from Tile Wali Masjid on Sunday morning. Students of destination marketing course of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) during their heritage walk in Lucknow on November 26. (Sourced)

The walk was a part of the destination marketing course which has been designed to cater to the needs of tourism marketing. Destination marketing is a marketing approach in the travel industry that involves promoting a specific location and its benefits.

The walk touched all major points which are part of the rich history of Awadh, said IIML professor Devashish Dasgupta who led the walk in the Old City. The exploration of prominent landmarks such as Bada Imambara, Qaiserbagh and Rumi Darwaza provided profound insight into the historical city.

Khyati Seth, one of the students who was a part of the heritage walk, said, “The walk proved to be an intellectually stimulating experience. The engaging narrative style employed by our guide helped us relive the experience the Nawabs had.”

Another student Bhavesh Dhera said, “Exploring Lucknow’s roots with knowledgeable guides along with our prof adding in the marketing perspective at each step was enthralling. The food tour in the end was like cherry on the cake.”

Talking about the destination marketing course, prof Dasgupta said it was one of the major popular activities globally. “Tourism in many regions of the world is now an important factor in the socio-economic development. Tourism not only yields a high level of economic activity but also brings about considerable benefits to the organisations at large,” he added.