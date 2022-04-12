Develop “Amrit Sarovars” in all districts to boost local tourism: UP CM Yogi
In an innovative move aimed at conservation of groundwater, its better management and usage, the state government will carry out excavation/rejuvenation of “Amrit Sarovars” (ponds) in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said a government spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.
While chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “To mark the ‘Amrit Kaal’, ‘Amrit Sarovars’ should be either excavated or rejuvenated in all 75 districts. This will not only regulate the groundwater level but also will give a boost to local tourism.”
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the next 25 years (from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence) “Amrit Kaal” during which the country will move towards attaining resolutions made for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.
“In pursuance of the directives of the chief minister, a total of 5,625 ponds will come up in 75 districts. They will be termed as ‘Amrit Sarovars’,” said a government spokesman after the meeting. The CM has directed that neglected ponds should be identified in all the districts for ‘Amrit Sarovar’. Where there are no ponds, new ponds should be prepared on the government land. In case of any inconvenience in getting at least 75 ponds ready in smaller districts like Shravasti and Sant Kabir Nagar or in every district of Bundelkhand, the number of ponds in bigger districts should be increased to meet the target.
To carry out the exercise of rejuvenation of ponds, local public representatives will also be responsible for arranging labourers. According to the instructions of the CM, proper arrangements will also be made for the maintenance of these ponds. There will be clear provisions in the action plan to ensure that dirty water does not contaminate the ponds. If there are aquatic animals in the ponds, measures will be taken accordingly. In addition, sailing will also be done in them as per convenience, added the statement.
“Continuous efforts are being made by the central and state governments to improve the depleting groundwater level. With schemes like ‘Atal Bhujal’, the situation has improved a lot while stringent laws have also been implemented to check unnecessary exploitation of groundwater,” said the statement.
-
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
-
Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry. Union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate.
-
SPPU schedules papers for students who missed semester exams
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University examination department has decided to hold semester exams for students who missed it. Students can apply for the exams between April 8 and April 18 and colleges should inward these forms from April 19 to April 20. As per SPPU examination department, around 6.15 lakh students from various streams are appearing for second-semester examination from more than 350 affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter. Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed.
-
Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. He said that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques. Thackeray has been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids. Thackray had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.
