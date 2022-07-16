Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity.
The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur campus.
“With its inherent strengths, IIT Kanpur should also aim to develop end-to-end capabilities in the drone economy as well as in chip ecosystem. The institute must act as a knowledge partner for the upcoming Skill India Centre,” Pradhan said.
The minister said, “IIT Kanpur must endeavour to find efficient and cost-effective solutions for fighting climate change, waste-to-wealth creation, alternative green energy and also for developing new business models for circular economy.”
Referring to the projects for which foundation stone was laid, he said, “Philanthropic efforts, like these at IIT Kanpur will bridge the gap between healthcare and engineering disciplines, provide affordable technological solutions and also inspire other philanthropists and academic institutes to develop similar institutions for welfare of society.”
He said establishment of this medical school will strengthen healthcare ecosystem and delivery in the country and also establish Kanpur as an epicentre of affordable and futuristic solutions for emerging economies.
The minister also interacted with startups being incubated and supported by IIT Kanpur and visited National Centre for Flexible Electronics at IIT Kanpur.
Later in a tweet, he said: “Was impressed by the variety of ideas and solutions, especially in the areas of MedTech. Encouraged one of the startups to explore opportunities in waste-to-wealth creation.”
The ceremony was attended by Dr K Radhakrishnan, chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, and by major donors, alumni, and other invited dignitaries.
Director IIT Kanpur prof Abhay Karandikar said, “We all had a dream to set up a medical school on IIT Kanpur campus. Today, we’re glad to be at the threshold of this project. IIT Kanpur is resolute to provide critical healthcare needs and to accelerate research and innovation in the MedTech domain for ensuring all-round development in the medical sector of the country. The Gangwal School and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital are envisaged to bridge the gap between medical and technology disciplines, and we believe we’d achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
Prof Subramaniam Ganesh, deputy director, IIT Kanpur, said, “Our vision is to create an ecosystem where quality and affordable healthcare is provided to all, and at the same time, advanced and futuristic innovations in the MedTech domain take place. This will help us take strides in making India self-reliant in healthcare.”
About GSMST
The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) has been named after Rakesh Gangwal, founder of Indigo Airlines, for his generous contribution of ₹100 crore towards making of this school.
The project will include setting up the 450+ bedded Yadupati Singhania Super-Specialty Hospital, a 50-bedded Center for Cancer Care and Research, academic block, residential/hostel and service block with a total built-up area of approximately 8,10,000 sq ft.
-
Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli
A 26-year-old biker fell off he's two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport bus that was behind him. The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver. The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed.
-
Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said. This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
-
Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said. On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara.
-
Crackdown on ‘PFI’: Bihar cops make fourth arrest, in Lucknow
The Bihar Police, which had arrested three alleged members of the Popular Front of India from Patna earlier this week, has apprehended another man from Lucknow and brought Jangi to the state, Patna police chief said on Saturday. He had also contested 2020 assembly elections from Darbhanga under the banner of Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is allied to PFI, and polled 600 votes.
-
Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night. The accused also attacked the man's wife. The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19. The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics