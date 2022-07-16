Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity.

The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur campus.

“With its inherent strengths, IIT Kanpur should also aim to develop end-to-end capabilities in the drone economy as well as in chip ecosystem. The institute must act as a knowledge partner for the upcoming Skill India Centre,” Pradhan said.

The minister said, “IIT Kanpur must endeavour to find efficient and cost-effective solutions for fighting climate change, waste-to-wealth creation, alternative green energy and also for developing new business models for circular economy.”

Referring to the projects for which foundation stone was laid, he said, “Philanthropic efforts, like these at IIT Kanpur will bridge the gap between healthcare and engineering disciplines, provide affordable technological solutions and also inspire other philanthropists and academic institutes to develop similar institutions for welfare of society.”

He said establishment of this medical school will strengthen healthcare ecosystem and delivery in the country and also establish Kanpur as an epicentre of affordable and futuristic solutions for emerging economies.

The minister also interacted with startups being incubated and supported by IIT Kanpur and visited National Centre for Flexible Electronics at IIT Kanpur.

Later in a tweet, he said: “Was impressed by the variety of ideas and solutions, especially in the areas of MedTech. Encouraged one of the startups to explore opportunities in waste-to-wealth creation.”

The ceremony was attended by Dr K Radhakrishnan, chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, and by major donors, alumni, and other invited dignitaries.

Director IIT Kanpur prof Abhay Karandikar said, “We all had a dream to set up a medical school on IIT Kanpur campus. Today, we’re glad to be at the threshold of this project. IIT Kanpur is resolute to provide critical healthcare needs and to accelerate research and innovation in the MedTech domain for ensuring all-round development in the medical sector of the country. The Gangwal School and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital are envisaged to bridge the gap between medical and technology disciplines, and we believe we’d achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Prof Subramaniam Ganesh, deputy director, IIT Kanpur, said, “Our vision is to create an ecosystem where quality and affordable healthcare is provided to all, and at the same time, advanced and futuristic innovations in the MedTech domain take place. This will help us take strides in making India self-reliant in healthcare.”

About GSMST

The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) has been named after Rakesh Gangwal, founder of Indigo Airlines, for his generous contribution of ₹100 crore towards making of this school.

The project will include setting up the 450+ bedded Yadupati Singhania Super-Specialty Hospital, a 50-bedded Center for Cancer Care and Research, academic block, residential/hostel and service block with a total built-up area of approximately 8,10,000 sq ft.