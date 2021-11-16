'Development limited to where leaders had homes': What Modi said on sidelines of unveiling Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the 341km-long Purvanchal Expressway addressed a rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday and launched an attack on opposition parties and “dynasties” on various issues. His words assume significance as Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the polls next year.

Here are the highlights from Modi's speech

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition on Tuesday, alleging that they had left eastern Uttar Pradesh in the hands of poverty and the mafia but his party is bringing in a new era of development. “Previous governments handed over eastern Uttar Pradesh to 'mafiawaad' and poverty, but the BJP is now writing new chapter of development,” he said.

2. Modi also claimed that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had taken special initiative to develop his ancestral village Saifai. The Indian Air Force had often used the Saifai airstrip to land their fighter jets. “Who can forget the power cuts, the law and order condition and the condition of medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh earlier? For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes," the Prime Minister remarked.

3. The Prime Minister didn't miss the opportunity to criticise "dynastic politics", claiming that both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi “were dominated by the dynasts” and remarked that “for years and years, this partnership of family members kept crushing the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh”

4. Modi also claimed that Uttar Pradesh was deprived of a “holistic development” under the previous governments, and blamed them for not investing in developing infrastructure. "In Uttar Pradesh, we have seen a long period of governments who showed dreams of industrialisation without worrying about connectivity. As a result, many factories located here were shut due to the lack of infrastructure,” he said.

5. Modi also talked of “a double engine government” run by BJP in both the state and the Centre, alleging that it was doing what previous governments failed to do. He claimed that "When double engine government gets such double benefits, I see some people losing their cool. It is very natural for them to speak like this. Those who fail in their time, are not even able to see the success of Yogi Adityanath."

The Prime Minister heralded Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of the state's development and claimed that it will strengthen the state's economy.