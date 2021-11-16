'New era of UP': PM Modi inaugurates 341km long Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district is the symbol of the state’s development and will strengthen its economy as he inaugurated the 341km road.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi invoked Lord Hanuman who killed the demon Kalnemi. “I bow to the people of that land," he said. “The people who had doubt over the capability of the people of UP can see that the expressway is passing over a barren land," he also said.

Also read | Purvanchal will become lifeline of east UP, says Yogi at expressway launch

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi also said that the “earlier governments neglected the development of the eastern region" of the state.

"The airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway will give a message to those who neglected the country's security," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district is the symbol of the state’s development and will strengthen its economy as he inaugurated the 341km road.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi invoked Lord Hanuman who killed the demon Kalnemi. “I bow to the people of that land," he said. “The people who had doubt over the capability of the people of UP can see that the expressway is passing over a barren land," he also said.

Also read | Purvanchal will become lifeline of east UP, says Yogi at expressway launch

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi also said that the “earlier governments neglected the development of the eastern region" of the state.

"The airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway will give a message to those who neglected the country's security," PM Modi said.

|#+|

He also said, “Those who have any doubt about the capabilities of UP and its people should come to Sultanpur today to witness their strength. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land three to four years ago.”

Also read | Centre trying to steal credit for Purvanchal Expressway, says SP chief Akhilesh

Following the inauguration, he is scheduled to witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2km airstrip constructed on the Purvanchal Expressway to enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency.

The Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in the Lucknow district and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.