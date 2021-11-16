Purvanchal will become lifeline of east UP, says Yogi at expressway launch

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the newly opened Purvanchal expressway will give momentum to development in the state.

Addressing the inaugural event, Adityanath said, “Three years ago, the foundation of the expressway was laid. Despite the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), the expressway is ready for inauguration on schedule.”

The CM said this is the expressway for the people of Uttar Pradesh and it is not only a medium for transportation, but will also pave the way for developing the state's eastern region which remained neglected post-Independence.

“We are laying the foundation of new India. Purvanchal will become the lifeline for development in East UP,” he said.

The chief minister said that work is going on for four more expressways in the state -- Bundelkhand, Ganga, Gorakhpur and Ballia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway, which has been constructed at a cost of about ₹22,500 crore.

Addressing the event, Modi said, “When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway 3 years back, I had never thought that I will land here on an aircraft one day.”

“Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years back,” Modi added and urged those who doubted the capabilty of the Uttar Pradesh government to come to Sultanpur to witness this capability.

The 341-km expressway starts from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at Hydaria village located on National Highway 31. It will have 22 flyovers, 7 railway-over-bridges (ROB), 7 major bridges, 114 minor bridges, 6 toll plazas, 45 vehicular-underpasses (VUP), 139 Light VUP, 87 pedestrian underpasses and 525 box culverts.