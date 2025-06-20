DGP: Training of new recruits an opportunity for police reform

Laying emphasis on quality training of new constable recruits, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to completely reform the police force. These recruits would be in service for the next 30-40 years, and training would be a game-changer as 25 trained police constables would be deployed at every police station of the state. Newly recruited constables of U.P. Police at a ceremony in Lucknow recently. (HT File)

The new recruits would play a crucial role in maintaining law and order in society, the DGP said in a meeting with heads of all 10 police training institutions and in-charges of 102 permanent and temporary training centres set up across the state to provide skilled training to 60,244 new police constable recruits, according to a press note issued by the police headquarters.

The DGP asked senior police officers to share their experience with the trainees.

The training is an opportunity to bring a new era of professionalism to the U.P. Police, Krishna said, asking officers to maintain high standards of the uniform and conduct.

The DGP said trainees should be made aware of the social media policy, and be provided soft and hard copies. Vishaka Committee should be formed at women’s training centres, as per Supreme Court directives, the DGP added.

Notably, the new recruits will be provided nine months of basic training at 10 police training institutions and 102 local training centres. The objective is to equip the constables with skills in various areas, including law and order, crime control, and community policing.

After completing their training, the constables will be deployed across various districts in the state.