News / Cities / Lucknow / Diabetics must keep tabs on haemoglobin level too: Experts at RSSDI conference

Diabetics must keep tabs on haemoglobin level too: Experts at RSSDI conference

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 03, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Patients of diabetes should get haemoglobin levels checked at intervals as prescribed by the treating doctor, they said

Diabetes patients should keep a watch on their haemoglobin level too, said experts at the three-day conference organised by the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), that began at KGMU’s Scientific Convention Centre, on Friday.

“About 26% of the diabetes patients also suffer from anaemia. This makes them suffer with related health issues, which are avoidable if the haemoglobin level is correct,” said Dr Ajai Tiwari, secretary of the RSSDI.

“Poor haemoglobin levels may cause damage to certain organs including eyes, heart and kidney among diabetics,” he said.

Dr Anuj Maheshwari, president, RSSDI, said that patients of diabetes should get haemoglobin levels checked at intervals as prescribed by the treating doctor. “This will help identify any complexities at an early stage,” said Dr Maheshwari.

Prof NS Verma, HoD physiology at KGMU said, “People eat several times a day these days and this is one reason why the number of diabetics has gone up in the state and country. At present 4% of U.P’s population is diabetic and 18% are pre-diabetic, which means they might suffer from diabetes later.”

