Digital Examinations: AKTU plans pilot with eye on future

Examinations at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) are set to go paperless. The plans have been sketched and it will be implemented as a pilot project during the next semester examinations for M Tech students of the Center of Advanced Studies, prof JP Pandey, vice-chancellor, said. The AKTU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

He said that the university plans to replace the regular answer booklets with digital answer books - digital slates.

“The digital slates will connect to the university’s cloud, physical LAN and server, which will enable us to monitor student activities during the examination. At the same time, it will also have an inbuilt biometric and iris detection system - which will only allow the registered candidate to take the examination and check for duplicate candidates,” said Pandey.

He said the candidate will also receive a digital question paper on their digital slate, which will be available alongside the answer book. “The question paper will be minimised once the student reads it, while the question they are answering will blink at the top of the screen until the answer is submitted. The device will be enabled with Artificial Intelligence which will also ask the student to check and submit as soon as they finish each page,” Pandey added.

He also said that in the pilot project, answer booklets will be checked by both Artificial Intelligence and faculty members to determine if the initiative is successful.

Deepak Nagaria, controller of examinations, said that the university’s initiative is not just a step towards the future but also an environmentally friendly approach. “The initiative is an environmentally friendly approach with little to no use of paper, printing and transportation altogether. The amount spent on transportation, printing, and scanning copies will also be eliminated, making it sustainable for the future,” said Nagaria.

He said that the answer copy on the digital slate will have fixed margins which will prevent space wastage that could lead to evaluators missing an answer while checking. “The Artificial Intelligence is currently being trained and if everything goes according to plan, digital examinations will be implemented for all courses in the long run,” he added.