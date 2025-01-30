Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Dimple holds roadshow in Milkipur, says voters will ensure SP win

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 30, 2025 09:24 PM IST

SP MP was accompanied by party’s Machhlishahr MP Priya Saroj, MLA Ragini Sonkar and party’s candidate from Milkipur Ajit Prasad

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Thursday held a roadshow for party candidate Ajit Prasad from Ayodhya’s Milkipur assembly seat where bypoll is scheduled for February 5.

The Mainpuri MP’s 10-km roadshow started from Kumarganj Khadasa Marg in Ayodhya’s Milkipur. (Sourced)

The Mainpuri MP’s 10-km roadshow started from Kumarganj Khadasa Marg and lasted till Milkipur Chauraha. She appealed to everyone to ensure victory of her party’s candidate by a huge margin.

Before starting the roadshow, she offered prayers at Maharishi Vamdev Ashram. Speaking to media persons at Ayodhya airport, she said, “The atmosphere of Milkipur is in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad and he will win by a huge margin.”

“Inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak in the BJP government. Farmers, youths and women are all troubled. The BJP has cheated everyone. People of Milkipur will defeat the BJP again like they did in (2024) Lok Sabha elections,” the SP MP claimed.

About the stampede in Prayagraj Mahakumbh, she said, “Negligence of the BJP government has come to the fore. The Mahakumbh incident is sad and unfortunate. We express our condolences to the families of those who died there. The government should increase the compensation amount.”

During her roadshow, the SP MP was accompanied by party’s Machhlishahr MP Priya Saroj, MLA Ragini Sonkar, Samajwadi Mahila Sabha national president Juhi Singh and party’s candidate from Milkipur Ajit Prasad.

Samajwadi Party’s Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and former minister Anand Sen Yadav among others were also present during the event.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
