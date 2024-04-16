 Dimple Yadav declares assets worth over ₹15.5 cr, doesn’t own a car - Hindustan Times
Dimple Yadav declares assets worth over 15.5 cr, doesn’t own a car

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Apr 16, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Her property rose marginally since 2022 when she contested the parliamentary bypoll from Mainpuri. She had declared assets worth more than ₹14 crore at that time

AGRA Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, declared movable and immovable assets worth more than 15.5 crore in an affidavit filed along with her nomination papers in Mainpuri on Tuesday. Her combined worth with her husband and party chief Akhilesh Yadav is 27.66 crore, and she does not own any car in her name.

Samajwadi Party candidate for Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, accompanied by her husband and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and party leader Shivpal Yadav poses for a photo after filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mainpuri on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Samajwadi Party candidate for Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, accompanied by her husband and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and party leader Shivpal Yadav poses for a photo after filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mainpuri on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Her property rose marginally since 2022 when she contested the parliamentary bypoll from Mainpuri. She had declared assets worth more than 14 crore at that time.

Dimple has immovable assets worth more than 10.44 crore and movable assets worth over 5.10 crore. Akhilesh Yadav has movable and immovable assets worth more than 9.12 crore and 17.22 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.

Interestingly, Akhilesh has a mobile worth 76,000 besides exercise equipment costing Rs. 5.34 lakh and crockery worth 1.6 lakh.

Dimple has ornaments worth more than 59 lakh and a computer worth 1.25 lakh. In her affidavit, she mentioned that she graduated in commerce from Lucknow University and was a student at the Army School.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Dimple Yadav declares assets worth over 15.5 cr, doesn’t own a car
