Direct Mumbai-Ayodhya flight from January 15

Direct Mumbai-Ayodhya flight from January 15

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Vinay Malhotra, global sales head of IndiGo, said that besides Delhi and Ahmedabad, direct connectivity between Ayodhya and Mumbai would significantly boost travel, tourism and business.

Lucknow Direct flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya will start From January 15. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya international airport on December 30.

Ayodhya is set to have air connectivity with,Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad, taking a giant step becoming an economic hub. (Pic for representation)
Ayodhya is set to have air connectivity with,Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad, taking a giant step becoming an economic hub. (Pic for representation)

IndiGo had already announced operations from the Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya to Delhi on January 6, 2024, and from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya on January 11, 2024. Vinay Malhotra, global sales head of IndiGo, said that besides Delhi and Ahmedabad, direct connectivity between Ayodhya and Mumbai would significantly boost travel, tourism and business.

According to a press release, Ayodhya is set to have air connectivity with,Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad, taking a giant step becoming an economic hub.

District magistrate Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal mentioned that with the completion of the international airport dedicated to Shri Ram in Ayodhya the commercial flights would start soon.

