Disaster management: UP begins training volunteers to deal with natural calamities
The Uttar Pradesh government has started training volunteers to help people in situations like heavy rain, hailstorm and floods, a government spokesperson said.
The government is picking volunteers in the age group of 18 to 40 years and those who have some experience of serving in civil defence, community service, home guard, swimming and disaster response operations.
The state government in association with the State Disaster Management Authority has also started expanding the ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes in 25 districts.
‘Aapda Mitras’ and ‘Aapda Sakhis’ are responsible for providing flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster. Under the scheme, people will be provided assistance to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc, said the spokesperson.
With help from the revenue department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of Self Help Groups will be given training in disaster management. The Disaster Management Helpline, 1070, will also be integrated with the 112 helpline.
