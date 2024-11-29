The District Plantation Committee will conduct a physical verification of the plantation carried out during the one-day tree plantation campaign on July 20. District Plantation Committee to conduct physical verification of plantation

The verification report is to be submitted by December 10. Additionally, departments were directed by district administration to ensure the success of the plantations for the 2024-25 year by focusing on proper care, irrigation, and weeding, as per standards, so that the district’s ranking on the Chief Minister’s dashboard is not negatively impacted. Photographs of the plantation care activities were to be submitted by the departments concerned.

A meeting of the District Environment Committee was held on Thursday at the collectorate auditorium here which was attended by Sitan Pandey, divisional forest officer and Member of the Tree Plantation Committee, chief development officer, additional district magistrate; and representatives from various district-level departments.

During the meeting, the approved members of the District Plantation Committee were instructed to conduct a physical verification of the plantation carried out during the one-day tree plantation campaign on July 20.

The Divisional Forest Officer was also directed to collect and submit the physical plantation reports and photographs for each department, along with detailed agenda-wise and point-wise information, to be emailed to the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Avadh Forest Division, Lucknow, by December 10.

Directives were given to submit the tree plantation list for 2024-25 to the same office email, detailing the location and action plan for each plantation site. The survival percentages and locations for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25 must also be included in the report for the Chief Minister’s dashboard.

In order to ensure the district’s proper grading on the Chief Minister’s dashboard, all departments must send monthly self-verification reports to the Divisional Forest Officer’s office by the 25th of each month. This will allow for the accurate tracking of irrigation, weeding, and security arrangements for the plantations.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming Lucknow Nature Festival, directing concerned departments to propose new ideas and activities to make the event more attractive and successful. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s web portal (www.upecp.in) was highlighted, with instructions to submit monthly reports on various pollution control measures, including waste management and air pollution control.