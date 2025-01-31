Doctor in Lucknow, Meerut face action; Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak probe ordered in Prayagraj

The salary increment of a doctor in Lucknow was halted, while another government doctor in Meerut was suspended by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (HT FILE)

Action against a senior consultant (ENT) at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow was taken after a probe found him guilty of negligence in duty. Based on the report, health minister Brajesh Pathak stopped one salary increment for the doctor and ordered an adverse entry in his service book.

Another doctor at Sururpur Khurd community health centre in Meerut faced action for allegedly demanding money for issuing fitness certificate to successful candidates of Civil Police Constables recruitment drive. The doctor, who had visited the Meerut police lines to conduct test, has been suspended.

In another order, Pathak ordered a probe against a doctor in nephrology department of the Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj over allegations of private practice. The investigation will be conducted by the divisional commissioner.