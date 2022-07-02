UP: Doctor receives transfer letter 13 days after death
On July 1, when family members of Dr Dipendra Singh (55), a resident of Allahapur locality of Prayagraj and posted at District Hospital in Chitrakoot, got his transfer letter to his home district after months of repeated requests they didn’t knew how to react.
The letter, which would have otherwise brought smiles on the face of Dr Singh and his family reached a tad too late — 13 days after his death.
According to his family members, Dr Singh was suffering from a liver ailment and had been requesting transfer to Prayagraj for over two years.
But, when his transfer order to Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital of Prayagraj reached his house in Allahpur on July 1 — he had breathed his last. He died on intervening night of June 17-18.
His brother Hemendra Singh said: “My brother was suffering from acute liver infection and had been requesting transfer for the past two years but to no avail. He was on leave for the past three months and finally breathed his last on the intervening night of June 17-18. And on July 1, a day after his ‘Tehrvi’ (the 13th day ritual after death) we received his transfer letter.”
He said they saw the transfer list on the WhatsApp of his brother on the morning of July 1.
However, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Dr Inju Kanojia said, “I have not received any written order of Dr Dipendra Singh’s transfer to this hospital but in the transfer list, which is doing rounds on social media, he has been transferred to this hospital.”
Originally a resident of Ghatampur area of Kanpur, Dr Dipendra was posted 11 years ago as senior consultant in Joint District Hospital, Chitrakoot. But his family lived in Prayagraj and he wanted to get transferred to Sangam city so that he could get his treatment done while also attending to his duties. For this, he was making rounds of offices concerned but his request was not accepted, claimed his kin.
Dr Singh is survived by his wife Dr Abha Singh, a gynaecologist, and two sons— the elder in class 11 and the younger in class 7.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics