UP: Doctor receives transfer letter 13 days after death

On July 1, when family members of Dr Dipendra Singh (55), a resident of Allahapur locality of Prayagraj and posted at District Hospital in Chitrakoot, got his transfer letter to his home district after months of repeated requests they didn’t knew how to react.

The letter, which would have otherwise brought smiles on the face of Dr Singh and his family reached a tad too late — 13 days after his death.

According to his family members, Dr Singh was suffering from a liver ailment and had been requesting transfer to Prayagraj for over two years.

But, when his transfer order to Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital of Prayagraj reached his house in Allahpur on July 1 — he had breathed his last. He died on intervening night of June 17-18.

His brother Hemendra Singh said: “My brother was suffering from acute liver infection and had been requesting transfer for the past two years but to no avail. He was on leave for the past three months and finally breathed his last on the intervening night of June 17-18. And on July 1, a day after his ‘Tehrvi’ (the 13th day ritual after death) we received his transfer letter.”

He said they saw the transfer list on the WhatsApp of his brother on the morning of July 1.

However, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital, Dr Inju Kanojia said, “I have not received any written order of Dr Dipendra Singh’s transfer to this hospital but in the transfer list, which is doing rounds on social media, he has been transferred to this hospital.”

Originally a resident of Ghatampur area of Kanpur, Dr Dipendra was posted 11 years ago as senior consultant in Joint District Hospital, Chitrakoot. But his family lived in Prayagraj and he wanted to get transferred to Sangam city so that he could get his treatment done while also attending to his duties. For this, he was making rounds of offices concerned but his request was not accepted, claimed his kin.

Dr Singh is survived by his wife Dr Abha Singh, a gynaecologist, and two sons— the elder in class 11 and the younger in class 7.