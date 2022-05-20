Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities.
The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a ‘Shivling’ was ostensibly found. Later, the Supreme Court also told the district administration to “protect” the location but underlined that this should be done without restricting the rights of Muslims .
Yasin said devotees were facing problems because the wuzu khaana and toilets were sealed under court orders and asked people to offer prayers this Friday in their localities. Those who still come to the mosque could come after performing wuzu at home.
The committee official assured devotees that they were trying to find a solution to this issue.
An application has already been filed in the local court to consider shifting pipelines that supply water to the wuzu khaana, to an area outside the protected area in the mosque. The court will consider the request on May 23.
For now, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the administration has made arrangements for two water drums for the faithful to perform wuzu before the prayers. Sharma told a meeting with religious leaders on Thursday that police officers had been ordered to make adequate security arrangements for the prayers and underlined that they must ensure that no provocative speeches are given.
Calcutta HC orders Bengal admn to clear DA of govt employees within 3 months
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Mamata Banerjee administration to clear the pending dearness allowance (DA) of West Bengal government employees within three months. According to estimates shared by state government employees associations, there are around one million government employees and pensioners who could benefit from the move. The high court order triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts
BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.
Teachers recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister for second time
Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Friday questioned West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary for the second time in two days in connection with his daughter Ankita's alleged illegal recruitment in a government school. Adhikary, who was questioned for nearly three hours on Thursday evening, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday morning. His daughter, however, didn't turn up.
‘Kashi-Mathura important but…’: Sena sees a 2024 link to mandir-masjid disputes
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country. “I think, the preparation for 2024 [elections] are on in such a way that all historic and religious places are being excavated to create tension in the country,” Raut told TV news channels in Delhi.
