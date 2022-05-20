Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees

VARANASI: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities.

The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a ‘Shivling’ was ostensibly found. Later, the Supreme Court also told the district administration to “protect” the location but underlined that this should be done without restricting the rights of Muslims .

Yasin said devotees were facing problems because the wuzu khaana and toilets were sealed under court orders and asked people to offer prayers this Friday in their localities. Those who still come to the mosque could come after performing wuzu at home.

Devotees on their way to Gyanvapi masjid for the Friday prayers (HT Photo)

The committee official assured devotees that they were trying to find a solution to this issue.

An application has already been filed in the local court to consider shifting pipelines that supply water to the wuzu khaana, to an area outside the protected area in the mosque. The court will consider the request on May 23.

For now, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the administration has made arrangements for two water drums for the faithful to perform wuzu before the prayers. Sharma told a meeting with religious leaders on Thursday that police officers had been ordered to make adequate security arrangements for the prayers and underlined that they must ensure that no provocative speeches are given.