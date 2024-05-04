Don’t feel obligated to vote for any party, Maya tells ration beneficiaries

Agra Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said people who got free ration must not feel indebted to the ruling party as it was the taxes paid by millions that financed the government’s welfare schemes. HT Image

Mayawati was in Agra where she addressed a public meeting at Kothi Meena Bazar Ground on Saturday to seek support for her party’s candidates Pooja Amrohi (Agra), Hem Babu Dhangar (Hathras) and Ram Niwas Sharma (Fatehpur Sikri). Agra and Hathras are both reserved seats where the BSP is yet to open its account.

Addressing beneficiaries of free ration programmes, Mayawati alleged that the RSS and the BJP were asking for votes citing free ration given to the poor.

“Those from the BJP and the RSS are reaching out to masses in rural areas telling people there that they are indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he is providing free ration to them,” she stated.

“Free ration does not come from either the pockets of the BJP or the prime minister, but, in fact, is bought by the tax money paid by citizens to the state and central governments,” an aggressive Mayawati said in Agra, also referred to as the Dalit capital.

“... Apko ye nahi sochna hai ki apne unka namak khaya hai. Ye namak to aap hi logon ka hai (Do not feel that you are indebted to the BJP).”

“Free ration will not help the poor in the long run. Only employment can improve the condition of the poor... No harassment of Muslims in the name of Hindutva will be allowed in our rule,” she noted.

She blamed the BJP for practicing caste and religious biases.

“Minorities are being targeted in the name of Hindutva. Wrong economic policies have affected small- and medium-level traders. Inflation and corruption are at an all-time high. The Congress, the BJP and their allies should not be allowed to come to power,” she added.