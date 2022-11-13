Double engine government has benefited poorest of minorities: Uttar Pradesh minister

The poorest of the poor among the minorities have benefitted under the double engine BJP government, Uttar Pradesh’s junior minority welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the BJP’s minority outreach programme at Nehru Yuva Kendra ground in Bareilly.

On Saturday, the BJP had held a function to woo the Pasmanda (most backward) Muslims in Rampur Sadar where an assembly by-election is scheduled for December 5.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has ensured that benefits of all government schemes reached all deserving beneficiaries without fear or favour and that is why the backwards and poor, across all communities, which previously got exploited due to vote bank politics, now have started benefitting,” Ansari said.

“I, too, am a Pasmanda Muslim and the manner in which someone from your community has been made a minister is enough to indicate that the BJP is approaching you with honest intentions,” he said.

Narendra Kashyap, a minister of state, was also present.

While Rampur has a majority Muslim population, Bareilly, too, has a sizeable number of Muslims.