Drawing flak, Dimple tones down ‘support’ to Nitish’s comments

After drawing flak for apparently supporting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s recent controversial statement on population control, Samajwadi Party’s Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav attempted to tone down her statement on Friday. Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav holding a roadshow in Nivadi, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. (Sourced)

“The kind of words he chose was not right, but the kind of population explosion we are seeing in India, there should be a discussion on sex education and contraceptives. It will benefit our country...” said Dimple, the woman face of her party, in Nivadi, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, when once again asked to comment on Nitish Kumar’s remark and the fact that he had made a public apology over it.

Earlier, Dimple Yadav had said to reporters in Jhansi on Thursday: “I understand that Nitishji intended to talk about sex education, which generally people don’t discuss openly. He expressed in his own way. I, too, say that sex education should be there, it should be talked about openly. Contraceptives should be used. India’s population is booming continuously and there is a need to pay attention to (curb) it.”

Ever since she made the comment, Dimple Yadav faced criticism from various quarters.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was in Jhansi while on way to campaign for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, hit out at Dimple Yadav.

“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s comment is deplorable. And those who have come in his support have no idea of Indian culture,” Maurya said to reporters.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his remark on population control and said: “I apologise and I take back my word.”

Speaking in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday, Nitish sparked a controversy by stressing the importance of education among women to control population.

Dimple Yadav, who is campaigning for the party in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, addressed a public rally in Pichore assembly constituency on Thursday and held roadshows in Nivadi and Prithvipur on Friday.

