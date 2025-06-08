Ducks primary source of bird flu outbreak at Gkp zoo: CZA

Migratory ducks were the primary source of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) outbreak at the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur recently, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) probe committee has disclosed in its report. The report also identified crows as key contributors to the spread of the virus. (For representation)

The report also identified crows as key contributors to the spread of the virus, which led to the deaths of three big cats. The district authorities received the report on Saturday evening.

Zoo director Vikas Yadav confirmed, “The investigation report, along with precautionary instructions, has been received.”

The zoo will now focus on protecting animals from migratory birds, enhancing biosafety measures, and conducting regular health screenings.

The outbreak claimed the lives of a tiger Kesri on March 30, a tigress Shakti on May 7 and a leopard Mona on May 8.

After confirmation of the virus by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, the zoo was closed to the public in three separate spells from May 13 to June 10.

This closure may be extended further depending on upcoming lab results, officials indicated.

According to the report, the origin of the bird flu strain points to migratory ducks at Ramgarh Lake, about three kilometres from the zoo. Ducks are known reservoir hosts for the influenza virus and often do not display symptoms despite being infected. After a hailstorm on May 1, several dead ducks were found near Ramgarh Lake, but they allegedly went unnoticed by officials.

The CZA conducted an inspection of the zoo on May 19 and 20, collecting samples from both inside and outside the zoo premises.

Each year, thousands of migratory birds flock to Ramgarh Lake, drawing tourists and bird watchers. The CZA report emphasizes the need to address the risk of infectious diseases. The report has recommended regular disinfection of the area, restriction of public access during outbreaks, and enhanced coordination between the forest, health, and municipal departments to prevent recurrence.

Zoo director Yadav also stated that five infected animals — two leopard cubs, a cockatiel, and a vulture — are undergoing treatment and showing signs of improvement. However, sample examination reports of these animals sent to NIHSAD are still awaited. Additionally, the second negative reports for 35 other samples are also pending.