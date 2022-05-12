Dust storm, rain bring relief, misery to Lucknow
A dust storm powered by 30-40 kph winds pummelled the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperature.
While the accompanying rain relieved city dwellers, it was a disaster for a few as many trees were uprooted in several areas.
A tree got uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony in Alambagh. Also, the boundary wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the LDA market in the Alambagh area of the city.
“The south-easterly wind from the Bay of Bengal brought moisture to an area where temperatures were high, resulting in thunderstorms, dust storms, and heavy rain in numerous parts of the state capital,” said JP Gupta, Met director in Lucknow.
On the other hand, the city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40.3°C, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5°C. Jhansi recorded the highest with a max of 46.1°C and a min of 29.9°C. Adjoining areas including Hardoi, Barabanki, and Kanpur’s maximum temperature also remained above 38 °C.
Parts of the city also plunged into darkness as power supply was hit due to the falling of tree branches on power lines.
Prolonged power cuts in several areas
Areas around Alambagh, Tedhi Pulia, Patel Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Geetapalli, Kashmiri Mohalla, Chaupatian, Balaganj, Mari Mata Mandir, Kishore Vihar, Monarch city, Ghasyari Mandi, low-lying areas of Chowk and Thakurganj were among the regions that experienced prolonged power cuts. The electricity had not been restored till the filing of the report.
Vipin Jain, chief engineer, LESA, said, “As soon as the rain stopped, the personnel fixed all local issues. They took their time to fix the problem where tree branches fell on the lines in a few locations.” On the other hand, locals feel that LESA should plan ahead for such storms, as they occur every year. When the area has thunderstorms from May to July, the supply remains disrupted during the summer.
Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU
A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University from May 9 to 11. The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU. Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.
Delhi GST collections hit record ₹2,898 crore in April
Delhi's revenue collections from the state Goods and Services Tax hit a record ₹2,898 crore in April, on the back of stronger compliance, economic recovery and increasing prices. The collections are also significantly higher than they have ever been in April, since GST was introduced in July 2017, showed state government data. In April 2018, Delhi collected ₹2,075 crore in SGST, a number that stayed nearly flat at ₹2,059 crore in April 2019.
DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations if they test positive for Covid-19. Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19.
38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the 'black spots', implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways. Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath.
UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22. The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
