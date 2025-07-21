Dy CM Pathak alleges SP men posing as Kanwariyas to defame yatra

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday alleged that individuals linked to the Samajwadi Party, posing as Kanwariyas, were attempting to defame the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. In response, the Samajwadi Party said the government was shifting blame to cover its failure in handling law and order during the religious procession. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (Sourced)

“You know that anti-social elements from the Samajwadi Party in the guise of Kanwariyas are working to defame the Kanwar Yatra. Our government is strict when it comes to law and order. Whosoever breaks the law will have to face action,” Pathak said while addressing media in Lucknow.

He added that the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards those disrupting peace in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, SP spokesperson Deepak Ranjan accused the state government of contradicting its stance. “The UP CM is saying something else while the deputy CM is saying something else. First, they should decide what their official line is,” Ranjan said.

He further alleged, “They can’t manage law and order during the Yatra and appear to have no control over hooligans. It seems such elements are being supported, which is why they are acting freely. Now, to divert attention from their failure, the government is blaming the SP.”

The Kanwar Yatra is currently underway in several districts of UP. In recent days, videos of unruly behaviour and disruptions by some participants have surfaced online, triggering widespread criticism. On Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath also issued a warning against those involved in acts of violence or disturbing public order during the Yatra.