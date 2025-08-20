Earphones on, two students run over by train in Lucknow

Wearing earphones while walking on the railway track turned fatal for two Class 12 students, who were run over by a train near Mampur railway crossing in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area of Lucknow late Tuesday night. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm when the teenagers were on the tracks and allegedly did not hear the approaching train, police said. The victims were identified as Akshat Maurya, 18, of Deva in Barabanki and Karan Patel, 18, of Pukharapurwa in Sitapur. Both were the only sons of their families. (Sourced)

Police said the two were students of a private college in the area and were preparing for their Class 12 examinations. Akshat was staying at the college hostel while Karan lived in a rented accommodation in Faizullaganj.

“On Tuesday night, Akshat took permission from the hostel warden to buy notebooks. He met Karan, and later both went for a walk near the tracks, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) BKT Amol Murkut said.

Murkut said the mishap happened about 50 metres ahead of Mampur crossing. “They were wearing earphones and probably did not hear the train horn. Evidence has been collected and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination,” he said.

Their sudden demise left families and classmates in deep shock. Friends gathered at the post-mortem house to pay their respects. “I spoke to Karan just minutes before the accident. Never thought it would be the last time,” said Rahul, a friend. “He was a bright student. We never imagined this would happen,” added Hariom, Karan’s cousin.