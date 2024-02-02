Ease of doing crime in U.P. rather than business: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the UP assembly, Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP government shortly before the commencement of the budget session of the legislature, saying there was ease of doing crime in the state rather than ease of doing business. Youths were being sent to Israel for jobs. There had been zero investment in the state, said Akhilesh. (HT FILE)

While entering the Vidhan Bhawan, he told reporters: “... There is no ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh. Instead, there is an ease of doing crime... Under the rule of the BJP, people are committing suicide. Zero tolerance for corruption has become zero. There has never been more corruption in Uttar Pradesh. They are zero in maintaining law and order and zero in preventing corruption. They are on the top when it comes to snatching away rights and humiliating the PDA (backwards, Dalit, minorities)... Youths are being sent to Israel for jobs. There has been zero investment in the state. This means there is no employment in the state. All the employment figures that are published are fake.”

BJP WILL DENY TICKETS TO UP MPs

Imitating television news anchors, Akhilesh said: “Breaking news. Sources say that the BJP will deny tickets to all its sitting MPs in UP, barring one. But it has also been heard that even that MP’s seat will be changed or that the BJP is looking for another safe seat for him”.

He said that this was why the BJP was not in a position to declare the names of its candidates yet. “The BJP’s present MPs did nothing more than filling up their own pockets and people are angry with them. In view of these adverse conditions, the BJP is looking for new candidates”.