Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini

An eatery owner allegedly gunned down a youth and injured his daughter after finding them together in his house in Naini area of trans-Yamuna in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted the girl to SRN hospital in a critical condition, while the youth was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Senior police officials reached the spot with the field unit for investigations. Primary investigations revealed that the girl and the youth were having an affair and the youth had gone to meet her. An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the youth’s father, and the girl’s father, who is a suspect in the case, has been detained for questioning, police officials said.

According to reports, residents of Chak Hiranand area of Naini heard gunshots from the house of one Sunil Mishra and rushed to the spot. The residents were shocked to find a youth, later identified as Arunav Singh, 20, and Mishra’s daughter Ayushi, 19, lying injured on the terrace. Police reached the spot on receiving the information and took the duo to SRN hospital, where doctors declared Arunav Singh brought dead.

SSP Ajay Kumar also reached the spot and called the field unit for investigations and collecting samples from the crime scene. Investigations revealed that LIC agent Satya Prakash Singh’s son Arunav was a resident of the Labour Colony in Naini. Arunav and Ayushi were Intermediate students at Maharishi Vidya Mandir College in PDA Colony. The duo was reportedly in a relationship for some time. Ayushi’s father Sunil Mishra runs a ‘dhaba’ and owns a licensed gun used in the crime.

Sunil Mishra, however, claimed that it was his daughter who shot Arunav.

“Sunil Mishra called police and informed them about the incident at around 5:30 am. The youth was declared brought dead, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The girl and the youth were classmates and were in a relationship,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.

“The licensed gun is owned by the girl’s father Sunil Mishra who gave a complaint to the police and claimed that he had placed the gun on the table after returning home on Tuesday night. He informed police that he and other family members heard gunshots and found his daughter and a youth lying injured. The gun was in the hands of his daughter Ayushi, he claimed. Police found four empty cartridges from the crime spot. The girl’s father Sunil Mishra is being questioned further as a suspect, and investigations are being carried out based on circumstances and other evidence,” SSP Ajay Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Arunav’s father Satya Prakash also gave a complaint to the police claiming that Sunil Mishra, his son Sanskar and another person Tushar took his son on some pretext and shot him dead. SHO Naini Surendra Kumar Verma said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased youth’s father and the suspects were being questioned further.

Meanwhile, a source in the police said that according to the post-mortem report, the boy was shot in the chest and back while the girl had a bullet injury in her stomach.