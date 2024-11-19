EC ensures tight vigil for bypolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has finalised all arrangements to ensure peaceful and transparent polling in nine assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. State chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa stated that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth election process for over 34 lakh voters. A total of 34,35,974 voters are eligible to cast their votes (File photo)

Polling in Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad), Khair (SC) (Aligarh), Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), and Majhawan (Mirzapur) will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm.

The responsibility of security of the strong room has also been given to the paramilitary forces. Live webcasting has been arranged at 1,994 polling stations, which will be supervised by the district election officer, CEO and ECI, the CEO said.

Polling will take place at 3,718 booths, of which 1,237 have been identified as critical. Additionally, the ECI has deployed 9 general observers, 5 police observers, and 9 expenditure observers. Over 1,200 personnel, including 350 sector magistrates, 56 zonal magistrates, and 745 micro-observers, will oversee operations.

In total, 16,318 polling personnel will manage the election process, supported by 5,151 EVM control units, 5,171 ballot units, and 5,524 VVPAT machines. Videography arrangements have been made at 434 polling stations, and 74 model polling booths, including 10 women-managed, 7 youth-managed, and 6 disability-friendly booths, have been set up, informed the state CEO.

For complaints, voters can call the helpline at 18001801950. Since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 16, agencies have seized liquor, cash, and drugs worth ₹6.73 crore.

A total of 34,35,974 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 18,46,846 men, 15,88,967 women, and 161 third-gender voters. Ghaziabad has the highest voter count, while Sisamau has the lowest.

“Among the 90 candidates in the fray, 11 are women. Ghaziabad constituency has the highest number of candidates at 14, while Khair (SC) and Sisamau have the lowest with five each, said Rinwa.