ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats.

The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.

ECI undersecretary Praful Awasthi said the notification for the election for the two seats will be issued on July 25. The last date for the filing of nominations is August 1.

The scrutiny of the nomination will be done on August 2. The last date for the withdrawal of the nomination is August 4. The polling will be held on August 11, he said.

The term of the seat vacated due to the death of Ahmed Hasan is January 30, 2027. The term of the seat vacated due to the resignation of Thakur Jaiveer Singh is May 5, 2024.