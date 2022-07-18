ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats.
The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.
ECI undersecretary Praful Awasthi said the notification for the election for the two seats will be issued on July 25. The last date for the filing of nominations is August 1.
The scrutiny of the nomination will be done on August 2. The last date for the withdrawal of the nomination is August 4. The polling will be held on August 11, he said.
The term of the seat vacated due to the death of Ahmed Hasan is January 30, 2027. The term of the seat vacated due to the resignation of Thakur Jaiveer Singh is May 5, 2024.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court
A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17. The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act.
Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal
More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.
HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark
The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district.
Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links
Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies. The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.
