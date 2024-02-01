ED attaches 58 properties worth 27.49 cr of Bulandshahr relator

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 58 immovable properties worth ₹27.49 crore of a Bulandshahr realtor, his wife and associates under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED officials confirmed here on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

In the press note shared with the media, the officials stated that all these lands are registered in the names of Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife Rakhi Goyal, his close associates Jai Prakash and Alok Kumar alias Jagga and his partnership firm M/s Sri Siddhivinayak Properties.

The officials stated the investigation under PMLA was initiated against Goyal and his gang members based on various FIRs registered by UP Police under different IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and frauds. They said the UP police have arrested all these individuals under UP Gangster Act and they are currently lodged in Bulandshahr Jail.

They further said the investigation revealed that Goyal has made more than 10 illegal colonies, wherein plots were sold at exorbitant prices without change of land use and without any basic infrastructure or facilities. They said Goyal, in connivance with a few businessmen and his gang members used various modus operandi to defraud people such as selling the same plot of land to many persons, selling non-existent plots to investors, selling plot on basis of forged and fabricated papers, selling agriculture land by claiming it to be residential land.

They said the ED had conducted searches on 12 premises related to Goyal and his close associates on January 9 earlier this year, from where documents and electronic evidence regarding the large-scale organised cheating and fraud were found. They said the documents seized during the search by the revenue authorities show that he has deliberately shown the value of most of the transactions below the fair market value and generated huge cash which has been further invested in another illegal colony.

They said further investigation is under progress.