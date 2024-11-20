ED takes custody of 2 masterminds of question paper leak cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow has taken custody of two masterminds in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam Question Paper Leak and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) RO/ARO Exam Paper Leak cases under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Pic for representation)

A senior ED official said the ED took custody of the two accused, Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, following the order of Special Court (PMLA), Lucknow, wherein the court was pleased to grant their custody to ED. The accused were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by UP Special Task Force in the matter in April this year.

Ravi Attri is lodged in Meerut jail while Subhash Prakash is lodged in jail in Prayagarj.

Earlier, the ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by UP Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 1998; and Information Technology Act, 2000 pertaining to the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Paper Leak and UPPSC’s RO/ARO Exam Paper Leak.

The official said the ED investigation revealed that Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash, with the assistance of their associates, leaked question papers for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 and the RO/ARO Exam-2023.

He said they generated the proceeds of crime by providing leaked question papers to exam aspirants before the scheduled date. Arrangements were made for candidates to gather at resorts in Manesar, Haryana, and in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Significant credits and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of exam, he added.

Earlier, assets including inter-alia, plots, apartments, bank accounts, and automobiles, amounting to the tune of ₹1.02 crore were also attached by ED Lucknow on August 6, 2024 under provisions of PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is under progress.