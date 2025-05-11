Education must instil values, nation-first spirit, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that education must instil moral values, cultural ethos, and a ‘nation-first’ spirit. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow on Saturday (Sourced)

Speaking at the Teachers’ Gratitude Ceremony at City Montessori School (CMS) here, he stated, “The true aim of education is character-building—to lead a life that serves the nation and inspires society, and not just chasing grades.”

He stressed that only by aligning education with values and national ideals could we build the foundation of a developed India, and make every citizen safe, prosperous, and self-reliant.

He highlighted that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), education and educators played a pivotal role in shaping a generation that was not only academically proficient but also morally grounded.

Adityanath also felicitated toppers of ICSE and ISC board exams, and the JEE Main exam. Teachers were also honoured at the event.

The chief minister recalled the humble beginnings of CMS, founded nearly 70 years ago by Dr Jagdish Gandhi and Dr Bharti Gandhi. Despite limited means as students at Lucknow University, they envisioned quality education for the city.

He pointed out that not every student would make it to the merit list, but they could still achieve distinction in fields like sports, arts, and public service. He also highlighted India’s ancient Vedic traditions, citing the verse “Mata Bhumi: Putro’ham Prithivya:” (The Earth is my mother, I am her son) and linked it with the CMS’ motto of ‘Jai Jagat’.

The CM also lauded the students’ theatrical presentation of “Adi Yogi”, calling such cultural performances essential for connecting children with their history, traditions, and values. He described the performance as a reflection of India’s cultural identity, moving toward the grand celebration of the Mahakumbh.

“Our mythological tales are not just entertainment,” he said, “but a source of life lessons and values. Such initiatives are crucial to connecting today’s generation with their roots.”

The event was attended by CMS founder Bharti Gandhi, CMS manager Geeta Gandhi, CMS president Roger Kingdom, treasurer Vinay Gandhi, former DGP Vikram Singh, among others.