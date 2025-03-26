E-governance set to get AI push in UP

Artificial Intelligence (AI), it appears, is slowly but steadily making inroads into the corridors of power with technology set to reshape the style of governance. (For representation)

Amid efforts to implement the e-office system at every level of governance, the state government has begun imparting training in AI to its officers and other staff.

Although a training in AI is in the initial stages in the state secretariat, those aware of the development said AI can help officers and staff in drafting and translation of letters, summarizing the long letters into brief notes and help the users understand complex issues and explain them in simple language.

“We have begun imparting three-tier training and orientation in responsible AI for the senior and middle level officers and staff in the secretariat. This is a one-day training session for deputy secretaries, undersecretaries, joint secretaries, section officers, review officers and assistant review officers. We have already imparted training to nearly 62 batches comprising about 900 to 1000 personnel,” said Neha Jain, special secretary, IT and state coordinator centre for e-governance, Uttar Pradesh.

A section level officer said some of the personnel imparted training have praised the training programme for providing them with an opportunity of learning and knowing about the basics of the latest technology. “Most of us must prepare or refine brief notes on the files. AI can help us make better notes on the files. We all use AI at personal level in some way or the other. We will be able to take AI help at the workplace too,” said another official, adding the training was also being given about cyber security.

It may be mentioned that the state government launched “training and sensitisation on basic computer skill and AI tool for secretariat official” programme in collaboration with Microsoft, and the secretariat administration department has worked out schedule for training at various levels. “Microsoft used CSR funds to impart training while the information technology department provided the basic support. The computer lab at the Bapu Bhawan secretariat is serving as the venue for the training programme which will gradually be extended to cover all state secretariat staff,” said others aware of the development.