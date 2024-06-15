Eid-ul-Azha: In Lucknow, goat with ‘Mohammad’ marking on back priced over 10 lakh

The goat market in Dubagga is seeing brisk business as usual, with Eid-ul-Zuha falling on Monday. With ‘celebrity goats’ making appearances and rates hiking up into lakhs, the market is being visited by probable patrons throughout the week. Viral celebrity Dumba goat priced at ₹ 3.2 lakh at Dubagga goat market (HT Photo)

Some interesting ‘stars’ were a celebrity Dumba goat, a particular breed larger than others. This one is considered particularly valuable, weighs 120 kg and is said to be priced at Rs. 3.2 lakh. Vendors at the market said that the goat had made an appearance on Friday, “but it did not get sold on Friday and has not returned today (Saturday),” they said. A picture of this goat taken at the market has gone viral on social media.

Mohammad Shakir Khan has priced his goat at 10 lakh, as it has a mark on its back that resembles the word ‘Mohammad’ in Urdu. Due to this, he said he has hiked the price of the goat from ₹3 lakh as of last year, as it will be of more value to devout buyers. “Last year he was not healthy enough, and therefore did not sell,” said Khan.

Mohd Mohsin, a goat seller at the Dubagga market, said that most goats are being purchased for ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. “The market collectively must already have sold at least 2,000 goats,” he said.