Eid-ul-Azha prayers offered at designated areas, not on roads

Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the state passed off peacefully, being held in designated areas and not on the roads, ensuring traffic flow remained unhindered across the state, on Monday, on the appeal of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a release from the state government media cell read. Eid ul Azha Namaz being offered at the Aisbagh Eidgah in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Muslim religious leaders backed the chief minister’s appeal, leading to Eid prayers held exclusively at designated Eidgah and other traditional locations. In areas where mosques and Eidgah had limited space, prayers were conducted in different shifts, the release read.

According to estimates, this year, Namaz was offered at more than 30,000 places across the state, with about 3,000 designated sites, where strong security arrangements were in place.

Tight security measures were enforced across the state, including drone surveillance in sensitive areas. Additionally, a heavy police force conducted a flag march the day before to reassure the public about their safety.

With Ganga Dussehra falling on Sunday, Eid-ul-Azha on Monday, and Bada Mangal of the Jyeshtha month on Tuesday, the state police department remained on high alert. This proactive approach helped dispel fears of potential disputes, leading to joyful and enthusiastic celebrations reported from all 75 districts.