Ekta murder case: Prime suspect’s bike found near DM’s residence

Kanpur In a startling development, the motorcycle belonging to Vimal Soni, the prime suspect in the Ekta Gupta murder case, was found parked inside the district magistrate’s (DM) official residence campus on Wednesday. This discovery has raised concerns over the security protocols in place, as Ekta’s body had been exhumed just 10 feet away from this location. The unclaimed vehicle was positioned close to the DM’s residence security post (Sourced)

Ekta’s body was discovered buried in the officers’ club adjacent to the DM’s residence, while Soni’s motorcycle had reportedly remained parked nearby for over four months without raising suspicion. Notably, the unclaimed vehicle was positioned close to the DM’s residence security post, yet it went unnoticed by personnel on duty.

Soni was in police custody on Wednesday, and officers had been unaware of his motorcycle’s presence, even as they brought him to the crime site to indicate where he had allegedly buried Ekta’s body.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday evening, the additional commissioner of police for Harish Chander clarified that Soni claimed his motorcycle had broken down and was left at the DM’s residence four to five months ago. He confirmed, “The motorcycle is not considered case property and will be returned to Soni’s family.” Registered to Vimal Kumar, son of Ram Sewak, the motorcycle, bearing UP78 EC 4275, was listed in police documents following Soni’s arrest on October 27.

A video reportedly shows the motorcycle parked on October 26, the day of Soni’s arrest, suggesting it had been overlooked until recent findings. Adding to the security questions, officials acknowledged that CCTV cameras within the DM compound were non-functional on June 24, the date Ekta was allegedly murdered and buried.

Senior lawyer Danish Qureishi weighed in on the new findings, saying, “The discovery of Soni’s motorcycle so close to the crime scene is significant. Was it used in the crime? This must be investigated. Additionally, the apparent security lapse and failure to notice an unclaimed vehicle raise serious concerns.” Qureishi questioned why no security personnel flagged the bike or alerted authorities, calling it a troubling breach in one of Kanpur’s most secure areas.