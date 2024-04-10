Elaborate security arrangements in place in U.P. for Eid prayers

Elaborate deployment of police personnel has been made at mosques across Uttar Pradesh for Eid ki Namaz, to be offered on April 11 (Thursday), said senior police officials on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said as many as 481 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Special Security Force (SSF) and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed.

UP Police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash, said 241 companies of PAC, 229 companies of CAPF, eight companies of SSF and three companies of SDRF have been deployed across the state to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

He said drone cameras, high resolution CCTV cameras will be installed at sensitive spots during the prayers. He said 4,800 two-wheeler and four-wheeler police response vehicles have been deployed for continuous patrolling during the festival. Besides, as many as 1,785 quick response teams equipped with riot control equipment have been deployed at sensitive points identified across the state, he added.

He said 2,912 sensitive spots or hot spots have been identified across the state. He said these hot spots have been distributed under different zones and sectors and the force deployment has been done accordingly.

He said intensified vigil be kept on different social media platforms and stern action will be taken against those involved in posting objectionable content that may disturb law and order or incite communal sentiments.

The ADG said that Eid prayers will be offered at an estimated 37,018 mosques and Eidgah across the state. He said as many as 2,403 meetings have been held with civil defence, clerics, peace committees and other responsible citizens to maintain coordination during the festival. He said senior police officials also held meetings with the managers and organisers of these religious gatherings to ensure peace and communal harmony during the prayers.

“Moreover, personnel in civilian clothes will be deployed with body-worn cameras and binoculars to keep vigil on every activity during the prayers,” said the ADG.