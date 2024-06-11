Electricity connection costs set to rise in U.P.

The cost of new electricity connections in Lucknow is set to rise significantly. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has submitted a new cost data book proposal to the Regulatory Commission, outlining substantial rate hikes for new connections. In rural areas, individuals will face a 44 percent increase over existing rates, while commercial connections could see increases ranging from 50 to 100 percent. This proposal has sparked opposition from the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad. For Representation Only (HT File)

The Upbhokta Parishad has voiced its concerns following extensive discussions with the Power Corporation Regulatory Commission. Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, Avadhesh Kumar Varma, argues that the proposed cost data book has been prepared on a large scale without adequate consideration of consumers’ interests. He added that the proposal for the cost data book was made hastily and without proper deliberation. Varma warned that this would result in a substantial increase in the rates for new connections, affecting both small and large electricity consumers. Particularly alarming is the forecasted increase of over 100 percent for commercial connection industries.

Varma said, “Instead of improving the quality of power supply in the city and state, the UPPCL is busy fleecing the consumers. The coming weeks will likely see further debates and discussions as stakeholders seek to find a balanced solution that addresses the needs of the power infrastructure while considering the financial burden on consumers.”