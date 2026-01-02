Tourists visiting the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve will temporarily miss out on elephant rides to the Rhino Rehabilitation Centre, as forest authorities have suspended the service due to the movement of wild and tusker elephants in the area. Officials said the decision was taken purely as a safety measure for both visitors and animals. Elephant rides in other designated zones of the reserve, however, are continuing without interruption. Elephant rides suspended at Rhino Rehabilitation Centre in Dudhwa

The suspension comes at a time when the tourist season in Dudhwa is at its peak. With the New Year celebrations underway, a large number of domestic and international tourists have been arriving at the reserve to experience its rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes. To enhance visitor experience this season, the forest department has also introduced new safari routes, which have received an encouraging response.

Elephant rides have long been one of Dudhwa’s most popular attractions. Traditionally, visitors were taken on elephant back to the Rhino Rehabilitation Centre, allowing them to observe one-horned rhinos from close proximity in a natural setting. This unique experience has been a highlight for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers alike.

The officials clarified that the suspension is temporary and will be reviewed regularly based on the movement and behaviour of wild elephants in the area. They assured tourists that safety remains the top priority and that all efforts are being made to resume the service as soon as conditions permit.

The visitors, however, can continue to enjoy jeep safaris, nature trails, and elephant rides in other parts of the reserve, ensuring that their visit to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve remains on despite the brief restriction.