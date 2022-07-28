Elephant statue stolen from high-security Ambedkar park in Lucknow
LUCKNOW A 3 kg marble elephant statue installed at Lucknow’s high security Ambedkar Park, which was built by the erstwhile BSP government, was stolen three days ago. The security personnel of the memorial lodged an FIR of theft against unidentified persons with the Gautampalli police station here on Tuesday.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the theft of the statue.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the BSP government had constructed the grand Bhim Rao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Memorial in honour of great saints, gurus and men born in Dalit and Other Backward Class families in the country. “The memorial is the main centre of tourism in the city and theft of elephant statue is a matter of shame and worry,” she added.
“The security personnel, Niyaz Ahmad, informed the police that a small elephant statue was stolen from the fountain area of the Bhim Rao Ambedkar memorial-phase 1 near 1090 crossing on Lohia Path. The complaint stated that the statue was stolen between 1am and 9pm on Monday. A security guard, Pramod Kumar Pandey, was deployed there for duty at that time and the statue was found missing when the security officers counted the statue during the shift change,” said SS Bhaudaria, inspector in-charge of Gautampalli police station.
A similar incident had taken place around two years ago, after which all elephant statues were counted, stated a security official. He said a special security force was set up and recruitments were done specially for the memorials during the BSP regime in UP, after these memorials were made in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar between 2007 and 2012.
At night, only security personnel can go to the area from where the statue was stolen. Police teams were scanning the CCTV footage of the entry and exit points and questioning the security personnel deployed there, said Bhaudaria.
The BSP chief said the neglect in the protection, security and maintenance of the grand sites/monuments built by the BSP government under the SP regime earlier and now under the BJP government was a matter of concern. “Many works being undertaken at the Kanshi Ram Memorial site and elsewhere are also going on at a very slow pace. The government should pay attention,” she said.
On April 28, Mayawati had sent a delegation led by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to draw the attention of the state government towards the neglect of Dalit memorials constructed under the BSP government.
In a letter to the CM, Mayawati had accused state government officers of being driven by anti-Dalit mindset and ignoring upkeep of memorials.
“Along with the Ambedkar memorial, the condition of Kanshi Ram memorial, Eco-Garden, Buddha Vihar, Ramabai rally ground and other Dalit memorials has also deteriorated. The CM should direct officers for the proper upkeep of Dalit memorials,” she added.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics