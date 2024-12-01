Encroachments on 54,000 sq feet of land near Moti Jheel removed

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), in a joint operation, removed encroachments on 54,000 square feet of Nazul land near Moti Jheel in Aishbagh area of the state capital on Saturday, LDA said. Also, LMC fined encroachers an amount of ₹2 lakh for illegally occupying the land and polluting the water body. (Sourced)

A scrap market was illegally running on the land, located at Khasra No. 209 in Bhadevan of Aishbagh, that had been unlawfully occupied by one Mohammad Yusuf and others. After a thorough inspection, LDA vice-chairman Prathmesh Kumar had given instructions for removal of the encroachments, and a joint team from the LDA’s acquisition and engineering sections was deployed to execute the task, LDA stated in a release.

The operation was led by LDA official Sanjay Singh and tehsildar Hemchandra Tiwari, who oversaw the demolition of illegal structures using two earthmovers.

In addition to clearing the scrap market, authorities also identified unauthorised slum constructions in the area.

According to LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, the clearance of unauthorised structures on 54,000 square feet of Nazul land was is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to restore and protect public spaces around Moti Jheel.

According to an LMC order, which stated imposition of ₹2 lakh fine on the encroachers, the encroachment involved junk storage under a tin shed, leaking harmful chemicals into the lake and underground water. This violation of environmental laws, including the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Environment Protection Act, prompted the fine.