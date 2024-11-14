‘End of terror, jungle raj’: Oppn parties in U.P welcome SC verdict on bulldozer action

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on bulldozer action and said they hoped state governments would now adhere to the rule of the law. (For representation)

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said this decision would put an end to the ‘terror’ of bulldozers, the Samajwadi Party hoped that the Uttar Pradesh government “will follow the law and not bulldoze anyone’s house illegally”.

Congress state chief Ajay Rai said the verdict would end “jungle raj” in the state.

Mayawati wrote on X: “After today’s decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding bulldozer demolitions and the related strict guidelines, it should be expected that U.P. and other state governments will take care of public interest and welfare properly. The terror of bulldozers will definitely end now.”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “Ever since the BJP government came to power in the state, bulldozer action started with a selective approach. If someone has a different political view other than that of the BJP, then his house was also bulldozed. Even for criminals, the bulldozer action was carried out illegally with a selective approach. There is already an arrangement in the law for any illegal construction, but the government doesn’t follow the law or our Constitution. The apex court had to finally say that officers cannot act as judges...”

“The opposition has been raising this issue and it is now proved that the bulldozer action was not legal but it was a selective action by the BJP government. The SP welcomes the decision and hope that officers in UP, MP, Assam and Uttarakhand will follow the law,” he added.

The UP Congress chief told PTI: “We welcome the apex court’s decision. Hopefully this decision will end the jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh.”

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, in a statement, said it [bulldozer justice] was against the democratic system and the government should respect the Constitution and follow the democratic process.

“The people of the country choose a government. Baba Saheb wrote laws to punish criminals; courts were formed but the bulldozer system is running in the country. The Supreme Court has made a very strict comment on the bulldozer system. I would like to tell the countrymen that the bulldozer is not related to anyone.”

Renowned Shia cleric and general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas also welcomed the court’s verdict. “The decision is a relief as many houses were being demolished by bulldozers. Today’s decision has once again proved that we should have complete faith in our judiciary.” (With PTI inputs)