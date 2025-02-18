Enemy property case: Abdullah Azam gets bail, likely to be freed after 17 months

Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam and son of senior party leader Azam Khan, will walk out of prison after 17 months after the MP/MLA court of Rampur granted him bail on Tuesday in the enemy property case. Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam (HT File Photo)

He has been lodged in Hardoi prison since October 2023.

The MP/MLA special court judge Shobhit Bansal granted bail in a case related to enemy property registered in 2020. A case of tampering with the enemy property records was registered against Abdullah Azam.

Abdullah Azam Khan’s advocate Zubair Ahmad Khan said, “This was the only case pending against him after the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 10, 2025.

“The MP/MLA court’s order has paved the way for Abdullah Azam’s release from prison,” added Khan.

Recently, the Rampur police had also sought to add two additional charges against Abdullah Azam Khan, he said.

However, the court dismissed the police’s plea on Monday and reserved order for Tuesday, the lawyer added.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Abdullah Azam and former chairman of the Rampur Municipal Corporation, Azhar Ahmed Khan, on February 10 in the Rampur Nagar Palika sweeping machine theft case.

Azam Khan, who is charged in multiple cases, continues to languish behind bars in Sitapur jail.

The case

A case was registered by the assistant record keeper of the record room, Rampur DM office, Mohammad Farid, at the Civil Lines police station of Rampur on May 9, 2020 against Syed Afaq Ahmed, who is resident of Peerpur House, Lucknow and unknown persons.

In this, allegations of destroying records related to enemy property were levelled against Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan.