Enemy property case: Allahabad HC’s Lucknow bench refuses relief to Ghazipur MP’s wife

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the petition of Farhat Ansari, wife of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, seeking to quash proceedings against her in the trial court in a case related with registry of an enemy property in Dalibagh area here.

However, the court allowed the petitioner to move the trial court in the next 10 days to file a discharge application. Farhat is also the sister -in-law of gangster Mukhar Ansari who is lodged in Bandi prison. A single judge bench of Justice Sriprakash Singh on Wednesday allowed the petitioner to move a discharge application in the trial court within 10 days.

The court also directed the trial court to decide the case within 45 days. Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi opposed the petition. Shahi argued that there was no abuse of process of law or any illegality in the chargesheet as well as in the summoning order of the trial court.

After the court refused any relief to the petitioner, senior advocate HGS Parihar, who appeared on behalf of Farhat Ansari (petitioner), requested the court to allow the petitioner to move an application before the trial court to discharge her from the case.

Farhat Ansari had filed the petition seeking quashing of entire proceedings of the criminal case lodged against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 the Prevention of Damage of Public Property Act and chargesheet submitted by the court on September 17, 2021. The case is pending before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Lucknow.