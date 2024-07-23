Ensure better facilities for devotees during Shravan month: Yogi in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to provide better facilities to devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath during Hindu holy month of Shravan. On a daylong visit to Varanasi, Yogi held a review meeting with officials and public representatives at the Circuit House auditorium. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

During the meeting, he took information about the arrangements for the Shravan month and the progress of development projects. He said the devotees should not face any problem under any circumstances. Proper cleanliness across the city and lighting should be ensured, the CM added.

Benefits of the public welfare schemes should be made available to all eligible people, Yogi said. The CM also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Kaal Bhairav temples on the first Monday of Shravan. He said development works worth around ₹40,000 crore had been done in Varanasi so far. Earlier, the CM reviewed preparations for Shravan mela.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma informed him that this year four new routes had been added to the temple with a total of six gates. He also informed him that proper arrangements for cleanliness, security, CCTV cameras, fire fighting, drinking water, toilets etc had been made.

Yogi asked district magistrate S Rajalingam about other temples in Kashi and preparations made there for Shravan month. The CM also directed to make proper arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, toilets and security in the temples situated on the Panchkoshi parikrama route.

He instructed the civic commissioner to run a special cleanliness campaign at ghats and in temples and to make city completely free from single-use plastic.